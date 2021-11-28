Dvorak Law Group Partner David Mayer Named Legal Advisor of the Year Congratulations to Dvorak Law Group Partner David Mayer who has been named Legal Advisor of the Year by The M&A Advisor. The award was presented to Dave on November 17, 2021, at the 20th annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan, which honored the top professionals and firms in the M&A industry. As Dvorak Law Group's Executive Vice President and a member of the Firm's Executive Committee, he has been instrumental in driving Dvorak Law Group's focus on collaboration and exceptional client service. This focus has allowed Dave to develop trusted and strong partnerships with clients. "We are extremely excited and proud of Dave for being recognized as The M&A Advisor's Legal Advisor of the Year," said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "This award is well-deserved and is a tribute to our entire firm. With Dave's leadership, our attorneys excel at advising our clients on complicated matters and are adept at identifying the practical issues that matter. The depth and sophistication of our mergers and acquisitions group has never been more evident as we continue to help our clients on local, national, and worldwide levels navigate through these unprecedented times." "The award recipients represent the finest in the M&A industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "From lower middle market to multi-billion dollar deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of achievement." About The M&A Advisor The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities and has since been established as the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, the M&A Advisor has the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. Additionally, the firm serves as the exclusive Midwest United States representative for the international legal network, Legalink, allowing us to handle our clients' legal needs on a local, national, and international level. Dvorak Law Group's mergers and acquisitions attorneys have significant experience formulating, negotiating, and implementing transactions of varying structures and sizes across a multitude of industries. With a wealth of knowledge, our dedicated team guides clients through transactions and offers cost-effective, sophisticated, creative, and personalized legal advice on a multitude of complex issues. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.