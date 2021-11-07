Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Kristopher J. Covi Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Kristopher J. Covi to the firm's litigation, trial practice & dispute resolution practice group. Kris brings more than 20 years of experience representing individual and corporate clients. His diverse litigation practice focuses on commercial litigation, business disputes, contracts, probate litigation, real estate, and environmental matters. Kris' experience includes matters in state and federal courts around the country as well as proceedings before state and federal administrative agencies. He has successfully resolved client disputes through mediation and arbitration and has extensive appellate experience. Kris represents clients in numerous areas of environmental law, including compliance counseling and litigation. He represents parties involved in Superfund sites around the country, negotiates administrative orders and consent decrees, participates in Potentially Responsible Party (PRP) Groups, and defends against citizen suits. Additionally, Kris defends clients in environmental and natural resource matters involving private parties as well as state and federal administrative agencies. "Kris' commercial litigation prowess speaks for itself and spans more than two decades. What sets Kris apart, however, is his ability to draw on his past experience and significant judgment to resolve complex disputes." said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "His pragmatic approach and ability to empathize with his clients, have proven to be a winning formula. We couldn't be happier to have him here." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.