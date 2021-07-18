Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Ellen P. Prochaska Dvorak Law Group is pleased to welcome Ellen P. Prochaska to the firm's Litigation and Trial Practice Group. She represents clients in commercial and business litigation matters, including contract disputes, construction disputes, employment law, and insurance disputes. Ellen assists clients through all stages of the litigation process, from initial negotiations to commencing litigation, conducting discovery, participating in trial or mediation, and the appellate process. Ellen received her J.D., cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
