DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS IN ESTATE PLANNING AND CORPORATE PRACTICE GROUPS Nicholas J. Handrich Sarah Wetzel Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Nicholas J. Handrich joins the firm's estate/wealth planning practice group and Sarah A. Wetzel joins the firm's business and corporate practice group. Nick Handrich's practice focuses on estate and business succession planning. He advises clients in the structure and preparation of their estate plans, including the drafting of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, advance directives/living wills and related estate planning documents. Nick also assists clients with estate and trust administration matters and sophisticated tax planning involving family business entities, sale and loan techniques, insurance planning and charitable giving. Handrich received his J.D. (cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law. Sarah Wetzel's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions and general business needs. She assists clients with various business issues, such as entity formation, regulatory compliance, intellectual property law, and the review, drafting, and negotiation of all forms of business contracts. Wetzel received her J.D. (with distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.

