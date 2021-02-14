Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Thomas M. Maul to New Columbus, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas M. Maul to its new Columbus, Nebraska location. The firm's new office is located at 3214 25th Street in Columbus and can be reached at 402-564-5880. Maul brings over 40 years of experience assisting clients with legal needs and focuses his practice on estate planning, estate and trust administration, real estate, corporate, and guardianships. Maul advises individuals in the structuring of their estate plans and assists in preparation of their wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives/living wills. He represents clients in estate and trust administration matters. In addition, Maul advises clients on business and corporate matters, including business contracts and entity formation. He also assists clients in the buying, selling and leasing of real estate, including commercial real estate, and the financing of real estate transactions. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have such a well-respected and experienced attorney join our team." said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "With almost 40 years of practice to his credit, Maul brings a wealth of legal knowledge and judgment to the table when advising clients. That coupled with being a stalwart in the East Central Nebraska community of Columbus will allow us to expand and better serve our clients in that part of the state." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
