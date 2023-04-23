Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Michael J. King Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Michael J. King to the firm's Corporate and M&A practice groups. King brings over 30 years of experience, having most recently served as the Chief Legal Officer - North America, for Corporate Travel Management (CTM), the world's fifth largest corporate travel management company. Prior to his tenure at CTM, King was the Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Travel and Transport, Inc. In his 14 years with Travel and Transport, King not only led the organization's M&A activities, including several acquisitions in the U.S. as well as one in the U.K., but he managed all legal matters in the organization's sale to CTM in 2020. "Mike brings tremendous judgment and experience to our Corporate and M&A practice groups. His previous role as Chief Legal Officer for a multinational travel group gives him a unique perspective regarding a myriad of legal considerations commonly encountered by our sophisticated business clients, whether large or small," said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. While King's practice will include corporate work, he will be primarily focused on the firm's growing M&A practice. "The extensive transactional experience Mike has as a private practice attorney makes him the ideal hire to enhance our award-winning M&A practice group," said David R. Mayer, Executive Vice President. "Additionally, Mike is a great guy and will be the perfect interface for our clients and the Firm." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.