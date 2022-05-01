Dvorak Law Group Welcomes John A. Svoboda Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome John A. Svoboda to the firm's litigation, trial practice & dispute resolution practice group. John brings over 30 years' experience counseling individuals and business organizations on a wide variety of disputes and litigation matters. John practices in the areas of probate and trust disputes, contested guardianship and conservatorships, commercial disputes, business valuation disputes, construction law, insurance law, personal injury, product liability, and wrongful death claims. John has an extensive appellate experience and had mediated cases at all stages of the litigation process. "John's 30+ years of litigation experience and judgment adds another layer of depth and expertise to our already deep bench. John's technical proficiency is only overshadowed by his practicality and desire to achieve successful outcomes for the firm's clients." said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "We could not be more thrilled to have him join our team." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.