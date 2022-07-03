Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Two New Associates Timothy J. Kubert Skylar Young Dvorak Law Group is pleased to welcome Timothy J. Kubert and Skylar Young to the firm. Timothy Kubert is a member of the firm's business and corporate practice group where his practice includes a full range of real estate and corporate transactions. Tim represents owners, investors, developers, and corporations at all stages of buying, selling, and leasing real estate. He also advises clients regarding the formation and structuring of business entities and provides outside general counsel services to corporations of all sizes. Skylar Young is a member of the firm's business and corporate practice group. Her practice includes a broad range of general corporate and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities, and reviewing, managing, and negotiating a variety of vendor, and supply chain contracts, including technology and licensing agreements. Skylar also assists clients in building and protecting their intellectual property, and with data privacy and security matters. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.