DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS Tiffany S. Boutcher Nicholas F. Sullivan Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Tiffany S. Boutcher and Nicholas F. Sullivan join the firm's litigation/dispute resolution practice group. Tiffany Boutcher's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation/dispute resolution, including contract disputes, construction disputes, business torts and negligence claims. She assists clients through all stages of the litigation process. Boutcher received her J.D. (with distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Nick Sullivan represents clients in a variety of litigation/dispute resolution matters including complex commercial and business disputes, contract disputes, construction contracts, defective construction and property damage claims, shareholder disputes, personal injury, and wrongful death claims. Sullivan received his J.D. (cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm, with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.