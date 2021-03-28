 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
E & A Consulting Group, Inc.
0 comments

E & A Consulting Group, Inc.

  • 0
E & A Consulting Group, Inc.

E & A Consulting Group, Inc. Travis Figard, PE has joined E&A as a project manager with a focus on water resources for both their Omaha and Lincoln markets. His past experience includes 20 years of water resources and roadway design work. Travis is licensed in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, and is a graduate of the University of NE - Lincoln. E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating 55 years of Engineering Answers. For more about E&A, visit eacg.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Swanson Russell
Inside Business

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Morgan Bruggeman Chelsea Honnens Theresa Johnson Casey Mills Kaylan Petersen Kassie …

The Harry A. Koch Co.
Inside Business

The Harry A. Koch Co.

Harry A. Koch Co. Changing Name to FNIC The Harry A. Koch Co., a long-time affiliate of First Insurance Group, LLC, a subsidiary of the Laurit…

UNICO Group
Inside Business

UNICO Group

UNICO Group Welcomes Reagan Rodenburg as Benefits Advisor UNICO Group recently welcomed Reagan Rodenburg to our Benefits team as a Benefits Ad…

Inside Business

Baird Holm

Survey Determines 2021 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, …

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Irwin has joined the ba…

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank F. Jason Fowler Tom Corrigan Heidi Gass Patrick Huse Amanda Sudbeck F. Jason Fowler has joined ACCESSbank as Executive Vice Preside…

Bellevue University
Inside Business

Bellevue University

Bellevue University Names New Members, Chair to Board of Directors Steve Kaniewski Admiral Annie Andrews Fred Hunzeker Bellevue University off…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert