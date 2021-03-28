E & A Consulting Group, Inc. Travis Figard, PE has joined E&A as a project manager with a focus on water resources for both their Omaha and Lincoln markets. His past experience includes 20 years of water resources and roadway design work. Travis is licensed in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, and is a graduate of the University of NE - Lincoln. E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating 55 years of Engineering Answers. For more about E&A, visit eacg.com.