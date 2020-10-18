E & A Consulting Group, Inc. Jeff LaMontagne, PE has joined E&A's civil engineering department as a project manager, bringing with him 23 years of experience in design and project management. Jeff is a graduate of South Dakota State University with degrees in civil engineering and economics. He holds licenses in Nebraska, Iowa and Idaho. E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating more than 50 years of Engineering Answers. For more about E&A, visit eacg.com.