Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate Announces Omaha Team Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate has recently expanded into the Omaha market to offer insurance and farm management services. They're thrilled to introduce the members of their new Omaha team: Steve Gratopp, Morgan Gewecke, Ben Struyk, and Bill Zumbrennen. Steve Gratopp is a Commercial Insurance Producer providing insurance and risk management services to large clients in the Omaha metro area. He has nearly 24 years of experience in the insurance industry. Gratopp is a graduate of Midland University with a degree in Business Administration. Bill Zumbrennen is a Personal Lines Producer providing personal insurance services to consumers. He has nearly 28 years of experience in the industry. Zumbrennen is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University with a degree in Marketing. Ben Struyk also works with business clients as a Commercial Lines Producer. He started with Edgewater in October of 2020. Struyk is a graduate of the University of South Dakota with a degree in Marketing. Morgan Gewecke is Edgewater's new Account Manager. She has seven years of management experience in Grand Island and attended the University of Nebraska - Kearney. Morgan is new to the insurance industry and looks forward to serving clients in the Omaha area. About Edgewater Insurance and Farm Real Estate: Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate, formerly known as The Pinnacle Agency, has 15 office locations across Nebraska offering farm management, real estate, and independent insurance services. The company's farm management division provides modern solutions to landowners across Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, and Iowa. For more information, visit www.edgewaterins.biz or www.edgewaterfm.biz.