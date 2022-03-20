EducationQuest is pleased to welcome four new employees Regan Anson is assistant vice president of communications and media relations. Prior to joining EducationQuest Foundation, Anson served as executive director of Nebraska Impact/the Nebraska 150 Celebration, director of marketing and communications at Peru State College, communications director for the Nebraska Attorney General, and deputy communications director for the Nebraska Governor. A native of Brunswick, Anson holds a bachelor's degree in journalism/public relations from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master's degree in organizational management with emphases in entrepreneurship and economic development from Peru State College. Brandon Farringer is an accounting manager. He previously worked as an accountant with Williams Group Financial and Nelnet. A native of Boone, Iowa, Farringer holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an associate's degree from Southeast Community College. Cody Fischer is a college planning specialist in Lincoln. Fischer previously served as an historian at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and was an education outreach specialist at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. He is a former Infantryman with the Nebraska Army National Guard. A native of West Point, Fischer holds bachelor's degrees in history and geography from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Alex Jurgens is a college planning specialist in Omaha. Jurgens began his professional career as an AmeriCorps tech-connected college coach where he earned state leadership recognition. He later worked in the mental healthcare sector in grief support and community outreach. A native of Hildreth, Jurgens holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural education leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree in organizational leadership from the College of Saint Mary. EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Lincoln with a mission to improve access to higher education throughout Nebraska. Visit EducationQuest.org or call 800.303.3745.