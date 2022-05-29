EHRHART GRIFFIN & ASSOCIATES (EGA) EHRHART GRIFFIN & ASSOCIATES (EGA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Terry L. Morrison, P.E. to Vice President. Morrison has been with EGA for over 14 years and Manager of the Civil Engineering branch for the past 10 years. A 2001 Civil and Environmental Engineering graduate of South Dakota State University, Morrison is professionally licensed in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and South Dakota. During his 14 years at EGA, Morrison has been instrumental in company leadership, client development and project management on projects of varying sizes. Most notably redevelopment projects such as the Highlander, centered at 30th and Patrick Streets, and The Mercantile, sited on a portion of the former Conagra campus at 10th and Harney Streets. Morrison is currently the chair-elect for the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Omaha Engineering Partnership Committee and past President of the Nebraska Eastern Chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE).
