Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP is pleased to announce that Lauren R. Kirkland has joined our firm as an Associate Attorney. Ms. Kirkland graduated from the University of Colorado and went on to obtain her Juris Doctor degree from University of Nebraska College of Law, graduating May 2022. She passed the July 2022 bar exam and was licensed to practice law on September 20, 2022. Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP is a general practice firm handling a wide array of issues that include estate planning, probate, real estate, business planning and litigation, tax planning, immigration, health care, employment, contract disputes and personal injury.