Emspace + Lovgren Angie Hempel, Senior Content Strategist at Emspace + Lovgren, has been awarded the Chapter Service Award by the Public Relations Society of America Nebraska (PRSANE) Chapter. This award recognizes a chapter member who, through their service to the organization, has provided leadership, exceeded the expectations, or significantly strengthened the chapter during the year. Angie has served on the PRSANE board for five years and was recognized for her passion and increased programming that occurred in 2020. Angie planned and organized several unique education, professional development and networking opportunities for members of PRSANE. Thanks to Angie's dedication, programming was expanded across the entire state of Nebraska and she was also instrumental in helping build a new funding model for PRSANE.

