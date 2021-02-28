Endacott, Peetz Timmer & Koerwitz Kent Endacott, an attorney with Endacott, Peetz Timmer & Koerwitz law firm, has been elected president of the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute. Endacott has been a member of the board since 2015. The Great Plains Federal Tax Institute was formed in 1963 to provide interdisciplinary continuing education and professional development for attorneys, CPAs, financial planners and other tax professionals. In addition to providing a forum for professional education, the Institute supports the education of new professionals. Funds raised from the operation of the Institute are made available to the University of Nebraska College of Law and School of Accountancy. Endacott Peetz Timmer & Koerwitz, PC LLO serves clients throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa in the areas of trust and estate law, community banking and construction litigation. The firm has offices in Lincoln, Bruning and Newman Grove and can be reached toll free at 844-704-5296, at eptlawfirm.com or on Facebook.
Endacott, Peetz Timmer & Koerwitz, PC LLO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Connor W. Orr has joined the firm as an Associate representing both in…
Primrose School at West Maple Now Open and Serving Children and Families in Omaha High-quality early education and care provider hiring teache…
Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of th…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric he…
Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Thomas M. Maul to New Columbus, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas M. Maul to its …
Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate Announces Omaha Team Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate has recently expanded into the Omaha market to of…
Medical Solutions Welcomes Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing provider…
Cobalt Credit Union appoints new chief operations officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Keli Wragge to the rol…
Emspace + Lovgren Angie Hempel, Senior Content Strategist at Emspace + Lovgren, has been awarded the Chapter Service Award by the Public Relat…
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP announces the opening of a new office in Des Moines, Iowa. The opening of the Iowa office expands LDM's geograph…