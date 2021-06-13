Endacott Peetz & Timmer Endacott Peetz & Timmer law firm is pleased to announce the addition of attorneys Jim Titus and Blake Simpson to the firm. Titus will be of counsel to the firm. He has a legal career spanning more than 40 years in estate planning, real estate law, general corporate law, agricultural creditor litigation, elder law, and in health care law, representing physicians. He is experienced in arbitration and mediation matters and has served on the bankruptcy court mediation panel since 2011. In addition to his lengthy experience as an attorney, Titus passed the Uniform CPA Examination and holds a Certificate issued by the Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy. He graduated from UNL, with high distinction in accounting, and with distinction from the College of Law. He is admitted to practice in the state courts of Nebraska, U.S. District Court for Nebraska, the U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth and Ninth Circuits. Titus' volunteer service includes a long tenure with the People's City Mission, including serving as president of its board of directors. "EPT has a solid practice in estate planning, probate and trust administration and corporate and business law, among other areas," Titus said. "They complement, and will be able to expand upon, what I have been able to offer my clients through my solo practice." Simpson was most recently the Director of Compliance and Title IX Coordinator at Southeast Community College, and an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Prior to that he worked for the Nebraska Department of Revenue and was in private practice in his hometown of Fairbury. He graduated with highest distinction from Nebraska Wesleyan and with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska, Kansas and the U.S. District Court for Nebraska. He will practice in the areas of commercial, construction and trust and estate litigation at EPT. "Jim and Blake will be great additions to our law firm, said Jeff Peetz, president of Endacott, Peetz and Timmer. "Jim has had a very long and distinguished legal career and we look forward to he and his staff continuing that career as part of EPT. We are especially pleased to add Jim's mediation and arbitration skills to our firm. Blake has broad experience as counsel to governmental entities as well as private practice experience. His technical legal writing and advocacy skills will be very advantageous for our clients." Titus and Simpson will practice at the firm's Lincoln office, located at 5825 South 14 Street, Suite 200. Endacott Peetz & Timmer serves clients throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa in the areas of trust and estate law, community banking and construction litigation. The firm has offices in Lincoln, Bruning and Newman Grove and can be reached toll free at 844-704-5296, at eptlawfirm.com or on Facebook.