ENGLES, KETCHAM, OLSON & KEITH, P.C. is pleased to announce three new partners, Kristina J. Kamler, L. Paige Hall and Caitlin R. Kilburg! Kristina J. Kamler L. Paige Hall Caitlin R. Kilburg Kristina is a graduate of Lindsay Holy Family High School, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Creighton School of Law. She earned the coveted position of Judicial Law Clerk for the 4th Judicial District of Iowa in 2008 and, thereafter, started working for the firm in 2009. She is licensed to practice law in Nebraska and Iowa. Admitted to state and federal courts, she has litigated a wide variety of complex mass tort and breach of contract claims alleging personal injury, property damage, and business losses involving: toxic torts, explosions, train wrecks, product liabilities, construction defects, ride shares, auto/trucking accidents, political subdivision liabilities, and intellectual property misappropriations. She is currently a member of the Nebraska Bar Association Practices and Procedures Committee and the Transportation Law Association. She is a proud member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn where she volunteers as a Faith Formation Assistant Catechist. Paige is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Central Academy in Des Moines, IA. She spent a semester as a Visiting Undergraduate student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts before attending and graduating from Tulane University and Tulane University Law School in 2012. Paige served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the 3rd Judicial District of Iowa in 2013 and 2014 before joining the firm in 2015. She is licensed to practice in Nebraska, Iowa, and Louisiana. Paige practices in the firm's liability defense group handling all aspects of litigation from pre-litigation evaluation through appeals, specializing in general liability, premises liability, products liability, government liability defense, construction defect, and retail, restaurant and hospitality defense. She is a member of the Nebraska, Iowa and Omaha Bar Associations, the Primerus Defense Institute, the Primerus Young Lawyers' Division and the National Retail and Restaurant Defense Association. Paige's recent publications include: "Booze-To-Go: The Changing Landscape of Takeaway Alcoholic Beverages in the United States" (2021); "Ding Dong, It's Bacteria: Avoiding Food Safety Litigation During the COVID-19 Pandemic" (2021); and "Establishing Robust Causality: Effectively Litigating Fair Housing Disparate Impact Claims After Inclusive Communities" (2019). Caitlin is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University School of Law. She has been an associate with the firm since 2020 and practices in the firm's workers' compensation defense group handling all aspects of litigation throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa.