Enterprise Bank Josh Bartee, President and CEO of Enterprise Bank, is pleased to announce that Amy Chesnut has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President. In her role, Chesnut will be partnering with Midwest Trust Company as a Trust Officer offering personal trust and estate services. She brings more than 15 years of trust and estate experience to Enterprise Bank having managed the trust department at a large regional bank, while also specializing in regulatory compliance and risk management. Chesnut earned her bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Nebraska Wesleyan University.