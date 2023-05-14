Equitable Bank Appoints New Directors Tim Kerrigan Mark Moravec Tom Gdowski, Chairman of the Board of the Equitable Financial Corporation, recently announced the appointment of two new directors. Tim Kerrigan and Mark Moravec have joined the Equitable Bank Board of Directors. Kerrigan is Principal and Managing Broker at Investors Realty, Inc. He is heavily involved in the Omaha area and was named the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year in 2019. Kerrigan currently serves on the board of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and is an Aksarben Foundation Councilor. He serves as Treasurer for the board of Mid America Council of Boy Scouts. Kerrigan carries the Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation (CCIM) and is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), two of the leading commercial real estate organizations in the world. He graduated with a B.S. Degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Kerrigan has two adult children and two grandchildren. He and his wife, Marcia, reside in Omaha. Moravec is business development manager for Chief Construction. He is active in the Grand Island community, currently serving as the Chairman of the Nebraska Workforce Investment Board, appointed by the governor. Moravec also serves on the Riverside Golf Club Operating Board and the Blessed Sacrament Parish Council. He was past Chairman of the boards of directors for the Heartland United Way, College Park, and the Economic Development Corporation. He was also involved with the boards of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Central Catholic Foundation, University of NE Alumni Association, and Husker Beef Club. Moravec was a three-year letterman on the University of Nebraska Football Team (1978-82). He graduated from UNL with a B.S. Degree in Ag Economics. Moravec and his wife, Judy, have four grown children and eleven grandchildren. Equitable Bank has been in operation in Grand Island, Nebraska since 1882. A full-service bank with locations in Elkhorn, Omaha, and North Platte, Equitable offers a wide range of consumer and commercial community banking services. These services include ag loans, residential and commercial real estate loans; checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; full-service securities brokerage services; retirement planning; consumer loans; debit cards; credit cards; Individual Retirement Accounts; commercial loans; and commercial demand deposit accounts.