Equitable Bank
Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank Announces Promotions Adam Lammers DJ Bradley Doug Nodgaard, Community Bank President of Equitable Bank, is pleased to announce two recent promotions in the Omaha area. Adam Lammers has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Commercial Lending. With over 27 years of banking experience, mainly from the Omaha area, Adam's banking and business knowledge helps him provide solutions to help customers build their business. Lammers graduated from the University of Nebraska - Kearney and has completed the Nebraska Bankers Association leadership program. He is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado with one year remaining to complete. He and his wife, Keeley, have a daughter, Payton, a son, Parker, and currently reside in Gretna. DJ Bradley has been promoted to Assistant Vice President - Commercial Lending. DJ has 12 years of banking experience within the Omaha metro and uses his knowledge of the local area to manage an existing loan portfolio while also developing new banking relationships. Bradley has a degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. He is a past member of the Western Douglas County Rotary Club. A native of Elkhorn, he and his wife, Kayla, have two daughters, Lucy, and Olivia. Equitable Bank has been in operation in Nebraska since 1882. A full-service, community bank with branches in Grand Island, North Platte, Omaha, and Elkhorn. Equitable offers personal, business and Ag loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and financial planning services.

