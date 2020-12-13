Nodgaard Named to Board of Directors Thomas Gdowski, President/CEO of Equitable Bank, recently announced that Doug Nodgaard has been named to the Board of Directors of Equitable Bank. Nodgaard has more than 36 years of banking experience and joined Equitable Bank in 2013, most recently holding the position of Community Bank President-Omaha. He also serves as a member of the Bank's Senior Loan Committee and Assets/Liability Committee. He will continue to serve the Bank in these roles. Nodgaard graduated from Wayne State in 1984, the Commercial Lending School of Banking in 1997 and the Nebraska Bankers Association's Leadership Class in 2010. Nodgaard served in various leadership roles with the Nebraska Bankers Association and acted as President of Omaha Morning Rotary. An inductee of the Omaha South High School Hall of Fame, Nodgaard served on the Elkhorn Legion Baseball and Elkhorn Baseball Association Board from 1999-2009. He currently acts as Chairman of SID #537 The Prairies. Nodgaard is a lifelong Omaha native and currently resides in Elkhorn with his wife, Julie. He has 2 grown sons, Kyle, and Alec as well as 2 grandkids. Equitable Bank has been in operation in Grand Island since 1882. A full-service bank with branches in Omaha, North Platte and Grand Island, Equitable offers consumer, commercial and ag loans, mortgages, checking and savings accounts, and wealth management.