Erickson | Sederstrom ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM is pleased to announce that Shay Garvin has been elected a Partner. Shay has been with the firm since 2019. Prior to joining Erickson | Sederstrom, he practiced for several years with a nationally recognized firm in Lincoln. Shay focuses his practice on transactional areas, including mergers and acquisitions, business formation, securities offerings, debt and equity financing, and general counsel. Shay also has extensive experience in the transportation industry and is active in the Nebraska logistics community. He received his J.D. and M.B.A. in 2015 from the University of Nebraska and his B.A./B.S. from the University of Arizona. He is admitted to practice law in Nebraska.