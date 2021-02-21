 Skip to main content
Erickson Sederstrom
Erickson Sederstrom

Erickson Sederstrom

Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Connor W. Orr has joined the firm as an Associate representing both individual and commercial clients for litigation and general counsel matters. Connor graduated from Creighton University Magna Cum Laude in 2014 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics, then went on to obtain his Juris Doctorate from the Creighton University School of Law in 2017. He is a member of both the Nebraska and Iowa State bars, and has extensive litigation experience representing clients in both state and federal courts for matters including commercial contract disputes, insurance defense, personal injury, construction defects, product liability, wrongful death, trucking and transportation, and disputes concerning both commercial and residential real estate. He also has experience providing estate and business planning services, providing advice to help guide families and small, local business owners through both prosperous and difficult times.

