Leanne Prewitt President Ervin & Smith Ervin & Smithannounces Leanne Prewitt has been named president. Prewitt joined the marketing and advertising firm in 2016 as creative director and has led a talented team of writers and designers who create award-winning creative for clients such as Creighton, Borsheims, TD Ameritrade, Scoular, and Vehicle Service Group. Her more than 20 years of agency experience from around the country give her a broad global perspective and experience to take on the role.