Ervin & Smith Announces New Executive Leadership Team Ashley Bails Katie Herzog Brittany Wozny Ervin & Smith, an Omaha-based, full-service marketing and advertising agency, is pleased to announce Ashley Bails, Katie Herzog and Brittany Wozny have been promoted to the executive leadership team. The news comes after Ervin & Smith's recent announcement naming Leanne Prewitt as the agency's new president and chief creative officer. Ashley Bails has been named chief marketing officer and will be responsible for helping lead the agency and overseeing the success of clients' marketing and media performance. With 15 years of industry experience, Bails has spent the last eight years building the agency's digital marketing, analytics and media offerings. She will continue to lead strategies for the agency's clients, as well as drive growth and innovation for the department. Katie Herzog will move into the role of chief client officer and oversee client service and strategy across the agency while also assuming responsibility for overall revenue growth. Herzog's 15 years of marketing strategy and account management experience aligns with her primary focus of relationship-building among current clients and leading business development activities. She'll continue to consult on key business challenges as well as oversee the building and implementation of key initiatives for agency clients. Brittany Wozny has been promoted to executive director of finance and human resources. Wozny will be responsible for the oversight of the agency's financial statements and financial planning as well as leading human resource initiatives such as recruitment, hiring and employee relations. She's an experienced financial and human resources professional driven by a desire for efficiency and down-to-earth policymaking and takes pride in process improvements and removing barriers to success for all employees.
