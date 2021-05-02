 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Executive Travel
0 comments

Executive Travel

  • 0

Executive Travel appoints Jennifer Belt as President Paul Glenn, CEO of Executive Travel, today announced that industry and company veteran, Jennifer Belt, has been promoted to serve as company President. Glenn commented, "Executive Travel has long been known for being innovators in the travel industry. With Jennifer Belt as our new President we will be accelerating the development and execution of new products and services. We are committed to offer our clients best-in-class products & services in the rapidly changing travel industry." Our company culture is built on strong partnerships with our customers, employees and vendors. Having Belt as our new President will strengthen our company and allow us to be even more responsive to all our partners in the future. I am so excited about our team & the future of our company." About Executive Travel: Executive Travel specializes in helping companies implement comprehensive travel management programs that lower the total cost of corporate travel. Using state of the art technology combined with aggressive management systems, Executive Travel has been able to enjoy strong growth throughout its 35-year history. To learn more visit www.executivetravel.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Town Hospital
Inside Business

Boys Town Hospital

Boys Town Hospital Announces New Surgery Clinic Boys Town Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery has opened a new clinic at Boys Town Medical …

Wells Fargo Advisors
Inside Business

Wells Fargo Advisors

Jason B. Thompson & Edward J. Brezenski III Senior Financial Advisors have been named as 2021 Premier Advisors by Wells Fargo Advisors Jas…

McGrath North
Inside Business

McGrath North

McGrath North Continues to Expand its Litigation Practice McGrath North is pleased to announce that Donald "DJ" Rison has joined McGrath North…

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to welcome Dawn Merrick to the team. Merrick has been hired as Vice President, Compliance Manager/BSA Officer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert