Executive Travel appoints Jennifer Belt as President Paul Glenn, CEO of Executive Travel, today announced that industry and company veteran, Jennifer Belt, has been promoted to serve as company President. Glenn commented, "Executive Travel has long been known for being innovators in the travel industry. With Jennifer Belt as our new President we will be accelerating the development and execution of new products and services. We are committed to offer our clients best-in-class products & services in the rapidly changing travel industry." Our company culture is built on strong partnerships with our customers, employees and vendors. Having Belt as our new President will strengthen our company and allow us to be even more responsive to all our partners in the future. I am so excited about our team & the future of our company." About Executive Travel: Executive Travel specializes in helping companies implement comprehensive travel management programs that lower the total cost of corporate travel. Using state of the art technology combined with aggressive management systems, Executive Travel has been able to enjoy strong growth throughout its 35-year history. To learn more visit www.executivetravel.com.
Executive Travel
