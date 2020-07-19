Robert Dodson joins Farm Bureau Financial Services as Wealth Management Advisor Farm Bureau Financial Services is pleased to announce Robert Dodson has joined its wealth management practice in Council Bluffs, Iowa. As a Wealth Management Advisor, Dodson will help Farm Bureau clients/members prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services, and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses. He will use Farm Bureau's Your Future Advantage process to guide clients/members through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals. Robert is an active member of the local Chamber of Commerce and when he's not working, he can be found enjoying one of the many parks throughout the state of Iowa, on the golf course, or spending time in Okoboji with his family. Securities & services offered through FBL Marketing Services, LLC+, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904, Member SIPC. Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC.+ +Affiliates. About Farm Bureau Financial Services Farm Bureau Financial Services offers insurance and financial services products to client/members in 14 western and Midwestern states. Advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services and work with agents who provide insurance products including auto, home, life, farm/ranch, business and more. Founded 80 years ago by farmers for farmers, today Farm Bureau Financial Services offers people in rural and urban areas one of the most complete insurance, investment, and financial services offerings on the market today. Farm Bureau Financial Services is a brand representing the companies of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG). Learn more about us at FBFS.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.