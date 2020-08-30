 Skip to main content
Farmers National Company Names New Senior Vice President Farmers National Company (FNC), the nation's leading landowner services company, has named Kamyrin Barnes of Omaha, Nebraska, as the New Senior Vice President of IT and Analytics. Kamyrin comes to us with extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, and technology modernization and transformation. She was most recently Director of IT for Marketing and Sales at a financial institution in Omaha. Kamyrin is responsible for business and IT strategic planning and development at Farmers National Company. "I am extremely happy to have Kamyrin on our Senior Management Team working with FNC to provide the best possible service to our clients," said Dave Englund, President and CEO of Farmers National Company. For additional information about Kamyrin Barnes, visit www.FarmersNational.com/ KamyrinBarnes, email KBarnes@FarmersNational.com, or call (402) 496-3276.

