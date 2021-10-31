Farmers National Company Names New President, Clayton Becker Farmers National Company, the nation's leading landowner services company, is pleased to announce that Clayton Becker has been named president, effective September 28, 2021. Becker joins the company with a wide range of leadership experience culminating over 21 years in agriculture, seed, and crop protection. In a statement from the FNC Board of Directors, "We are excited to announce Clayton Becker as the new president of FNC. Clayton's leadership and work experience will facilitate FNC's continued growth along all business lines." "I'm honored and excited to join this tremendous organization. Farmers National Company is made up of a great group of talented people who are committed to serving clients and who are proud to be employee-owned," stated Becker. "FNC has a rich history of success and is currently well-positioned as a diverse market leader in an industry that is poised for continued growth." Most recently, Becker was employed by Syngenta Seeds, where he served as a strategy project lead and commercial unit head. His duties included development and implementation of a new go-to-market strategy, channel transition, and commercial leadership. He also brings a strong skillset in direct sales, marketing, brand management, and business development. Becker has a strong passion for agriculture that developed while growing up on his family's west-central Missouri farm, and he is also currently a farmland owner and investor. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Economics from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
