FBG Facility Services Announces Third President in 60 Year History FBG Service Corporation, a facility services company, is proud to announce Andy Petersen as the company President as of January 10, 2022. Terri Gogetap, former president since 2000, remains Chairwoman of the Board. Gogetap was named President when her father and company founder, Wayne Simmonds, handed the responsibility to her after serving as President since 1960. Mr. Simmonds passed away in June of 2019 at the age of 80. Gogetap said of the company's third president in over 60 years, "My dad was instrumental in bringing Andy on board five years ago. He's been a friend of the family for many years and knows so many people in Omaha, and nationally, that it seemed only natural for him to become the face of FBG to the world." Andy graduated from the University of Nebraska in Omaha in 1982. His career began with Carpenter Paper then he spent 25 years at All Make's Office Equipment as Vice President of Business Development. This was followed by five years as Vice President for Strategic Accounts for West Corporation. After joining FBG in 2015, Andy has been keenly focused on driving growth and developing relationships. His focus is on delivering a true sense of transparency and speed to resolution for our clients. Petersen believes the future of FBG looks very bright, saying, "Like many industries, FBG was deeply impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, but we had an advantage in that we were ready to clean and disinfect our customers facilities at the level they needed to stay in business and serve their customers." Andy and his wife, Fran, have two children: son Drew and his wife Whitney are expecting twin boys soon, and daughter Ashley and her husband Evan have one daughter, Quinn. Both Drew and Ashley are employed at FBG. About FBG Services With a vibrant 60-year history, FBG Services provides complete facilities maintenance for educational, commercial, manufacturing, utility, and healthcare environments. District offices are located throughout Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota and the company also retains a coast-to-coast network of facility service providers. Firmly based in a family culture, FBG is focused on delivering a clean, safe and healthy environment with programs designed to fit a client's facility needs. To learn more about FBG, visit their website at FBGServices.com or call (800) 777-8326, extension 5064.