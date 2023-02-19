FHU Announces New Leadership Kyle Anderson, Mark Meisinger, Dave Lampe Felsburg Holt & Ullevig (FHU) has named Kyle Anderson, PE, PTOE, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mark Meisinger, PE, PTOE, Great Plains Director; and Dave Lampe, PE, Great Plains Deputy Director. All three are based in Omaha, NE and are part of the strategic leadership team for the 180-person company. Founded in 1984, FHU delivers transportation engineering services to clients throughout the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions. Anderson opened FHU's Omaha operations in 2004 and is also FHU's Executive Vice President. His four-decade career successfully leading local transportation projects has been a catalyst to the growth of FHU's Great Plains offices, which now include Omaha and Lincoln, NE; Sioux Falls, SD; and Council Bluffs and Des Moines, IA. As Chairman of the Board, Anderson will focus on company-wide goals and business operations. Anderson will hand local day-to day management of FHU's operations in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota to Meisinger and Lampe. Together they will oversee 50+ engineers, planners, and scientists working on innovative transportation, infrastructure, and environmental projects across the Midwest. Meisinger is a transportation engineer with 22 years of experience, including 18 years with FHU. He is a Principal with FHU and spent the past year serving as the Great Plains Deputy Director. Prior to that he successfully managed FHU's Great Plains Traffic Group for more than a decade. Lampe is a Principal and Manager of the Great Plains Water Resources Group with 26 years of experience. During his 11 years at FHU Dave has been instrumental in establishing the water resources team and integrating water quality protection and green infrastructure into FHU's planning and design projects. Anderson said, "Mark and Dave embody the spirit of FHU's mission and values. Because of their dedication and proven leadership over the years, the future looks bright for our Great Plain's offices." www.fhueng.com/leadership/