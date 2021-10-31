FNBO Names Trilli to Lead New Commercial Payments Organization First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Tammy Trilli Senior Vice President, Commercial Payments Organization, announced David E. Cota, Executive Vice President, Business Customer Segment. Trilli, who has more than 30 years of payments industry experience, joined FNBO in February. She will replace Russ Oatman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasury Services, a payments industry leader who is retiring after 35 years at FNBO. In her new role, Trilli will lead the effort to bring together Corporate Treasury Services and Commercial Credit Card to create the bank's new unified commercial payments organization. FNBO will be one of the first regional banks to establish an integrated payments division dedicated to serving business customers when it launches in early 2022. "Tammy brings both an exceptional background and significant leadership to the challenge of developing a seamless payments experience for our business customers," said Cota. "At the same time, we are grateful to Russ for his industry leadership and decades of committed service to the bank that placed FNBO in such a great position to capitalize on this opportunity." Trilli came to FNBO from J.P. Morgan Chase, where she led both the Merchant Business and the Commercial Card field teams for the Commercial Banking Segments. She also worked in the Investment Banking Segment, leading the team responsible for the Global Card portfolio and designing a Partnerships and Strategy team supporting the Commercial Card organization. Prior to that, Tammy held various leadership and consulting positions at American Express for more than 20 years. Trilli holds a B.S. in Business Management, serves on multiple steering committees for Women in Payments, is active in the Presidential Mentorship program and is a Founding Board Member for Boys Team Charity in Ahwatukee, AZ. Oatman worked at FNBO for 35 years in a variety of roles, most recently leading the Corporate Treasury Services team in developing and delivering innovative payment solutions for its customers. In addition, he served the industry throughout his career as a member of the Federal Reserve 10th District Payment Advisory Board and as a nine-year member of the NACHA Board of Directors, including two years as Chairman. First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.