First National Bank of Omaha Announces Promotion, Hires in its Commercial Banking Group Nick Inzerello Nathan McKown Miles Anderson Mark Ostronic First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) announced today a group of hires and a promotion in its Commercial Banking Group. Employee announcements include Nick Inzerello, Vice President of Commercial Banking; Nathan McKown, Managing Director of Commercial Banking; Miles Anderson, Senior Advisor in Corporate Banking and Mark Ostronic, Relationship Manager in Corporate Banking. "I am thrilled to announce the hiring and promotion of these well-deserved employees," said Kevin Thompson, Regional Vice President of Commercial Banking. "With their talent and knowledge, they will be a great asset to FNBO and to our customers and clients who are working toward achieving their financial goals." Inzerello will serve commercial clients in Omaha with a comprehensive set of solutions designed to advance business goals. Prior to joining FNBO, Inzerello spent over 20 years serving in sports markets. Most recently, he worked with the strategic product market initiatives for Ascension Health St. Vincent Sports Performance Center and HUDL, before bringing his diverse strengths and abilities to FNBO in his current role. Inzerello holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Media Studies from Northwest Missouri State University, and he received his MBA from Ohio University. McKown will lead a team of Relationship Managers in providing business customers with advice and value. He will be responsible for overseeing the teams working with businesses in Lincoln, Beatrice, and the Omaha metro area. McKown has been in Corporate Banking since 2006. He joined FNBO in May of 2014 as a Relationship Manager in the Commercial Banking group for the Lincoln market. He later moved to Specialty Banking in 2017. McKown holds a Bachelor of Science in Math and Economics from Doane College and an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a member of RMA. Anderson will work in the bank's Sponsor Finance group, working with business clients across the industry, learning to understand their business and deliver innovative lending solutions and cash management strategies. Anderson began his career at FNBO as a credit analyst supporting the Commercial and Corporate Banking groups. Previous experience includes roles offering small business and treasury lending solutions in the Lincoln community, specifically focusing on investor real estate and small business banking. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ostronic will work with medium to large middle market companies to underwrite and structure loans that allow businesses to operate effectively and efficiently while providing innovative solutions to complex financial matters. Ostronic has been working in banking for over 20 years and was most recently a Commercial Banking Group Manager. Ostronic holds a Bachelor of Finance and an Executive Degree in Leadership and Management from Creighton University. He holds a Credit Risk Certification from RMA. First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have nearly $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota , Texas and Wyoming. Learn more at fnbo.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.