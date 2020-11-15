Michael Doherty Joins First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) as Managing Director, Corporate Banking and Loan Syndications First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Michael Doherty its managing director, Corporate Banking and Loan Syndications, announced John Grose, vice president and head of Corporate Banking. Doherty will be based in Denver, Colorado. "Michael brings extensive knowledge and experience to this new position and he will play a critical role in expanding and strengthening FNBO's loan syndication expertise, while growing the bank's base of Corporate Banking customers in the Denver area," said Grose. "Our middle-market and corporate banking customers across our seven-state footprint will benefit from our expanded lending capabilities to help them continue to grow their businesses." Doherty has more than 25 years of establishing, building and managing Loan Syndications and Corporate Finance teams at a number of regional and money center banks. He is a former member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). He received a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. FNBO's Corporate Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness Banking, Healthcare Banking and Transportation Banking teams provide comprehensive solutions in helping businesses with their financial needs. With more than 50,000 business customers representing a variety of sizes and industries, FNBO has remained steadfast in its commitment to helping build strong communities through its work with businesses. First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.