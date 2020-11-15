 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First National Bank of Omaha
0 comments

First National Bank of Omaha

  • 0
First National Bank of Omaha

Michael Doherty Joins First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) as Managing Director, Corporate Banking and Loan Syndications First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Michael Doherty its managing director, Corporate Banking and Loan Syndications, announced John Grose, vice president and head of Corporate Banking. Doherty will be based in Denver, Colorado. "Michael brings extensive knowledge and experience to this new position and he will play a critical role in expanding and strengthening FNBO's loan syndication expertise, while growing the bank's base of Corporate Banking customers in the Denver area," said Grose. "Our middle-market and corporate banking customers across our seven-state footprint will benefit from our expanded lending capabilities to help them continue to grow their businesses." Doherty has more than 25 years of establishing, building and managing Loan Syndications and Corporate Finance teams at a number of regional and money center banks. He is a former member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). He received a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. FNBO's Corporate Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness Banking, Healthcare Banking and Transportation Banking teams provide comprehensive solutions in helping businesses with their financial needs. With more than 50,000 business customers representing a variety of sizes and industries, FNBO has remained steadfast in its commitment to helping build strong communities through its work with businesses. First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $24 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces new vice president Cobalt Credit Union appoints Ryan McDonald vice president of information technology. McDonald…

CharterWest Bank
Inside Business

CharterWest Bank

CharterWest Bank Announces Two New Appointments Ron Baumert Charlene Pierce CharterWest Bank is pleased to announce the appointments of two in…

Fraser Stryker PC LLO
Inside Business

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of associate Karson S. Kampfe to the Firm's appellate, commercia…

Swanson Russell
Inside Business

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Adds Three to the Executive Leadership Team Lisa Lorraine Katie Sands Tony Sattler Swanson Russell announces the promotion of …

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces DeBoer's retirement Cobalt Credit Union announ-ces the retirement of President and CEO Gail DeBoer, effective Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert