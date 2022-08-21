FNBO Hires Wealth Advisors Kent Weilage and Paul Ganow Kent Weilage Paul Ganow First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has hired Kent Weilage and Paul Ganow as Financial Advisors, announced Jennifer Benson, vice president, Financial Advisory Services. In their roles, Weilage and Ganow will provide comprehensive financial planning, investment management and insurance services to clients and customers. "Both individuals bring significant talent and experience to our First Investments & Planning team and will play important roles in providing valuable advice and guidance to our customers as they navigate their financial journeys," Benson said. Weilage joins FNBO from Morgan Stanley where he was a Financial Planning Director. With over 10 years of financial services industry experience, Weilage has worked in a variety of different financial roles at Edward Jones, Allstate, TIAA and more. He holds a Certified Financial Planner designation, a National Sales Director's Achievement and is a Triple Crown Sales Award winner. Weilage holds Series 7, 63 and 65 securities registrations along with Life, Health, and Accident insurance licenses. He is also a full-time tenured college instructor, teaching personal finance and accounting since 1996. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Colorado Boulder. Ganow has worked in the financial services industry since 2015. Prior to joining FNBO, he managed Carson Wealth's brokerage client accounts and served as a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones. Ganow holds Series 7 and 66 securities registrations along with Life, Health, and Annuities insurance licenses. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and is currently enrolled at Bellevue University working toward a Master's in Business Administration. He also served four years in the U.S. Army as a non-commissioned officer in "The Old Guard," the Official Escort to the President, where he achieved the Expert Infantryman's Badge. FNBO Wealth's First Investments & Planning group provides planning, investing and insurance services to individuals. As of July 30, 2022, First Investments & Planning has $1.8B in assets under management and provides planning and investing services across the FNBO enterprise with financial advisors in 63 registered branch locations. First Investments & Planning has three regional sales managers, 36 financial advisors and 20 support staff. First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have nearly $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. Learn more at fnbo.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.