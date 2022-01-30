 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank of Omaha

FNBO Names Spencer Danner VP, Community Development, Corporate Philanthropy and Social Responsibility First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Spencer Danner Vice President, Community Development, Corporate Philanthropy, and Social Responsibility, announced Katrina Wells, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing Officer. He had previously served as Director, Corporate Compliance, at FNBO. In his new role, Danner will have responsibility for developing and managing the bank's comprehensive philanthropic and community investment strategy. "Spencer has more than 15 years' experience leading Community and Social Responsibility programs within public, private and government entities," Wells said. "His passion for helping institutions operate through a community impact lens will guide and strengthen FNBO's Community and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to address our communities' most pressing needs." Before joining FNBO, Danner served as Human Rights and Economic Inclusion Director and Deputy Chief, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, both for the City of Omaha; Vice President, Economic and Community Development, Fifth Third Bank, in Atlanta; and as Vice President, CRA Officer and President, Community Development Corporation, Mutual of Omaha Bank, in Omaha. First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $25 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Learn more at fnbo.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

