First Nebraska Bank Announces Leadership Changes Lydell Woodbury Chris Ott First Nebraska Bank is pleased to announce that Lydell Woodbury has been named chairman and chief executive officer, and Chris Ott, the new president and vice-chairman. The announcement came during the bank's annual board of directors meeting held in Columbus, Nebraska, on January 27, 2022. Lydell Woodbury joined First Nebraska Bank in 1990 and has served as president since 2016. In his new role, Woodbury will continue his responsibility for the bank's overall direction and strategic planning. Ott will collaborate with all First Nebraska Bank personnel in his new position and assist in implementing strategic and growth plans. "I am humbled and honored to serve as president and vice-chair for First Nebraska Bank. My goal is to build upon the established growth plan that the board has in place. First Nebraska Bank has increased our digital banking channels and provided financial education opportunities for our customers while ensuring a progressive workplace for our associates. I am excited to continue to evolve our products and services," said Ott. "First Nebraska Bank has been in business for more than 125 years due to our ability to adapt to how our customers choose to bank. Chris has the ideal skills and dedication to continue identifying and developing services that align with our customer's needs," said Woodbury. The Board of Directors also recognized other promotions and title changes: Brooke Drees, vice president/mortgage loan supervisor - MPF Megan Camp, vice president/facility manager - Valley Janelle Soulliere, assistant vice president/controller - Administration Andrew Strand, vice president/operations officer/assistant cashier Collin Daily, assistant vice president/operations systems manager - operations Crystal Murrish, assistant vice president/loan officer - Arcadia Sara Hofpar, assistant vice president/loan officer - Brainard
First Nebraska Bank
Related to this story
Most Popular
FNBO Names Spencer Danner VP, Community Development, Corporate Philanthropy and Social Responsibility First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has …
Mitch Langston Joins Scooter's Coffee as Vice President of Marketing As Scooter's Coffee accelerates growth momentum, Mitch Langston has joine…
- Updated
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS
ZACHARY M. WINTER NAMED A PARTNER AT THE STUART TINLEY LAW FIRM LLP Stuart Tinley Law Firm LLP is pleased to announce that Zachary M. Winter h…
Koley Jessen's Estate, Succession, and Tax Team Adds Counsel Kelley Wilson Terry Turnipseed Kelley Wilson and Terry Turnipseed have joined Kol…
- Updated
ACCESSbank is pleased to announce the hiring of Mack La Rock as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. La Rock brings a wealth o…
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP Tyler J. Grevengoed Daniel P. Bost The Omaha firm of Burnett Wilson Law, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Ty…
Schumacher Elevator Company Opens Omaha Branch Office and Welcomes New Regional Vice President Schumacher Elevator Company is pleased to annou…
First Westroads Bank Announce 2022 Promotions Carl E. Bartholomew Timothy J. Riha Kelley J. Baldwin Chris J Murphy, Chairman & CEO of Firs…
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank First State Bank is excited to announce the promotion of Osbaldo Sanchez to Vice President of Len…