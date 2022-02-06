 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Nebraska Bank Announces Leadership Changes Lydell Woodbury Chris Ott First Nebraska Bank is pleased to announce that Lydell Woodbury has been named chairman and chief executive officer, and Chris Ott, the new president and vice-chairman. The announcement came during the bank's annual board of directors meeting held in Columbus, Nebraska, on January 27, 2022. Lydell Woodbury joined First Nebraska Bank in 1990 and has served as president since 2016. In his new role, Woodbury will continue his responsibility for the bank's overall direction and strategic planning. Ott will collaborate with all First Nebraska Bank personnel in his new position and assist in implementing strategic and growth plans. "I am humbled and honored to serve as president and vice-chair for First Nebraska Bank. My goal is to build upon the established growth plan that the board has in place. First Nebraska Bank has increased our digital banking channels and provided financial education opportunities for our customers while ensuring a progressive workplace for our associates. I am excited to continue to evolve our products and services," said Ott. "First Nebraska Bank has been in business for more than 125 years due to our ability to adapt to how our customers choose to bank. Chris has the ideal skills and dedication to continue identifying and developing services that align with our customer's needs," said Woodbury. The Board of Directors also recognized other promotions and title changes: Brooke Drees, vice president/mortgage loan supervisor - MPF Megan Camp, vice president/facility manager - Valley Janelle Soulliere, assistant vice president/controller - Administration Andrew Strand, vice president/operations officer/assistant cashier Collin Daily, assistant vice president/operations systems manager - operations Crystal Murrish, assistant vice president/loan officer - Arcadia Sara Hofpar, assistant vice president/loan officer - Brainard

