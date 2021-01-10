CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebraska for 25 Years from offices in Lincoln and Omaha! First Nebraska Trust Company is a locally owned, independent trust company. On December 1, 1995, the Company received its charter from the Nebraska Department of Banking to open its first location in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Company initially consisted of four highly experienced trust professionals who believed trustee services should be delivered with a highly personalized service to the client in a way that was second to none. C. John Guenzel was the Founder of First Nebraska Trust Company and served as the President of the Company and Board of Directors from 1995 to 2018. We continue to honor Mr. Guenzel and our commitment to the community by providing personal and customized trust administration, estate settlement services with premier investment management services, uniquely qualified to provide outrageously excellent service to its clients. The primary areas of service include personal trusts, estate settlement, charitable trusts, investment management, and IRAs. The company is committed to building long term mutually beneficial relationships with clients and partner with professionals in the community. Our Team is here for YOU: President: M. Douglas Deitchler Trust Officers: Robin Smith VP & Trust Officer, Jaime Hemmerling, VP & Trust Officer, Brandi Novosad, VP & Trust Officer, Renae McCarthy VP & Trust Officer, Jeff Arnold VP & Trust Officer, Scott Berryman, Trust Officer, Brian Wachman, Trust Officer and Luke Paladino, Trust Officer. Investment Team: Scott Wendt (Chief Investment Officer), Chad Reeson, Investment Officer; Sean Finneran, Investment Officer; and Kevin Slattery, Analyst. Trust Administrators: Trish Schultz, Valerie Rouch, Liz Reynolds, Lin Briley and Ryan Schmidt. Operations Team: Krystal Rung, Sr. Operations Specialist and Karen Miller, Operations Specialist. Board of Directors: Kent Seacrest, Linda Robinson Rutz, Steve Spady, Tom Grafton and CJ Guenzel. Thank you Nebraska, our clients and the professionals we are blessed to work with. For more information about First Nebraska Trust Company and our team members visit www.firstnebtrust.com or call 402-477-2200.