SMITH APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF FIRST NEBRASKA TRUST COMPANY The Board of Directors of First Nebraska Trust Company is excited to announce Robin Smith of Lincoln was elected President in January. "Robin's dedication to our clients and business partners over the last 20+ years as well her continued professionalism and strong work ethic is nothing less than outrageously excellent. We (the Board) are confident that our clients are in great hands and the company will continue its dedication to personalized service and excellence under Robin's leadership. We are also deeply appreciative to Doug Deitchler for his tireless service, dedication and success as President over the last three years. While Doug elected to retire as President in January, we are truly grateful he will continue to serve our clients and business partners as part-time internal counsel." Smith wanted to be part of an organization that valued long-term relationships and provided personalized service and joined First Nebraska Trust Company as a Trust Administrator in February of 1999, just after the company celebrated its 3rd year as an independent trust company. She was quickly promoted to the position of Trust Officer and later became the Head of the Trust Administration division of the company. Prior to her tenure at First Nebraska Trust, Smith served for over 15 years in college student service administration roles for Peru State College, Eastern Washington University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition, she served as Director of Development for ARC-Nebraska for several years. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from Peru State College and her graduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. First Nebraska Trust Company is a local, independent trust company chartered and examined regularly by the Nebraska Department of Banking. It focuses on delivering personal and customized Trust Administration, Investment Management, and Estate Settlement Services to a select clientele. On December 1, 2020, the Company celebrated its 25th Anniversary. After celebrating 10 successful years providing services in Lincoln, the Company opened its Omaha office in the Regency area on August 1, 2006. Smith, and the entire team of First Nebraska Trust, are committed to providing outrageously excellent service to clients and professionals in Nebraska and around the country. Our Team is here for YOU: President: Robin Smith Trust Officers: Jaime Hemmerling, VP & Trust Officer, Brandi Novosad, VP & Trust Officer, Renae McCarthy VP & Trust Officer, Jeff Arnold VP & Trust Officer, Scott Berryman, Trust Officer, Brian Wachman, Trust Officer and Luke Paladino, Trust Officer. Investment Team: Scott Wendt, VP & Chief Investment Officer, Chad Reeson, Investment Officer; Sean Finneran, Investment Officer; and Kevin Slattery, Analyst. Trust Administrators: Trish Schultz, Valerie Rouch, Liz Reynolds, Lin Briley, Tiffany Isley and Ryan Schmidt. Operations Team: Krystal Rung, Sr. Operations Specialist and Karen Miller, Operations Specialist. Internal Legal Counsel: M. Douglas Deitchler Board of Directors: Kent Seacrest, Linda Robinson Rutz, Steve Spady, Tom Grafton and CJ Guenzel. Contact us at 402-477-2200 or www.firstnebtrust.com.