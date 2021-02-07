First State Bank Nebraska First State Bank Nebraska announces the promotion of Jeff Kanger to president. He is succeeding Jerry L. Lentfer. Lentfer remains CEO of the bank and will continue to manage the bank's executive committee and the overall direction of the bank. Kanger has been at First State for over 10 years and most recently served as executive vice president. Lentfer and Kanger work together across First State's footprint in eastern Nebraska to deliver deep experience across the bank's lines of business with a strong commitment to the wellbeing and growth of employees, customers and the local community. Tom Damkroger, chairman of the bank, said, "I'm really proud of what our team has accomplished over the last several years and 2020 in particular. We were a local leader in Paycheck Protection Program loans to provide essential operating capital to small businesses during a global crisis. Jerry and Jeff's care for our communities, resilience and strategic insight continue to build a better bank for our customers." Kanger will continue to lead the bank's retail mortgage lending team, strategic planning and the locations near the Omaha market. He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State, University of Nebraska College of Law and the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program. He serves on the Nebraska Board of Public Accountancy and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Jeff Kanger can be reached at jkanger@1fsb.bank. First State Bank Nebraska is a $700+ million bank with locations throughout eastern Nebraska. First State has nearly 150 employees. We are committed to our local communities. To learn more, go to www.1fsb.bank or call 402-421-3535.
First State Bank Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
METRO OMAHA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2021 BOARD MEMBERS Chartered in 1946, the Metro Omaha Builders Association is a not-for-profit orga…
American National Bank Welcomes Suzi Sterba as Commercial Banking Team Lead American National Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Suzi…
Hightower Omaha Hightower Omaha welcomes Shelly Staats, a 22 year industry veteran, as a Relationship Manager (RM). In her financial advisory …
Swanson Russell Hires Five in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Jay Choksi Rachel Henk Hannah Mezera Kayleen Mourey Ian Ohlman Swanson Russell welcome…
Hancock Dana announces promotions Conner Hardy Cecilia London Tatiana Credit Ben Varilek Jesse Brickner Jeff Faltys Connor Mullen Dan Torczon …
Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP is pleased to announce the recent promotion of two attorneys to pa…
Please Welcome to Primary Care Physicians, LLP Dr. Heather Obregon Dr. Obregon is a North Dakota native and moved to Nebraska in 2008. Since t…
RCG Advertising & Media Announces Promotions Gail Seaton Alli Carlson Lauren Rock Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG has announce…
WoodmenLife Announces Promotions and Appointments WoodmenLife is pleased to announce several promotions and new hires during January 2021. Jer…
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS ADVISOR DAN BENEDUM Advisor Daniel Benedum has joined Silverleaf Wealth Management, headquartered in Omaha, …