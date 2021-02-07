First State Bank Nebraska First State Bank Nebraska announces the promotion of Jeff Kanger to president. He is succeeding Jerry L. Lentfer. Lentfer remains CEO of the bank and will continue to manage the bank's executive committee and the overall direction of the bank. Kanger has been at First State for over 10 years and most recently served as executive vice president. Lentfer and Kanger work together across First State's footprint in eastern Nebraska to deliver deep experience across the bank's lines of business with a strong commitment to the wellbeing and growth of employees, customers and the local community. Tom Damkroger, chairman of the bank, said, "I'm really proud of what our team has accomplished over the last several years and 2020 in particular. We were a local leader in Paycheck Protection Program loans to provide essential operating capital to small businesses during a global crisis. Jerry and Jeff's care for our communities, resilience and strategic insight continue to build a better bank for our customers." Kanger will continue to lead the bank's retail mortgage lending team, strategic planning and the locations near the Omaha market. He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State, University of Nebraska College of Law and the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program. He serves on the Nebraska Board of Public Accountancy and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Jeff Kanger can be reached at jkanger@1fsb.bank. First State Bank Nebraska is a $700+ million bank with locations throughout eastern Nebraska. First State has nearly 150 employees. We are committed to our local communities. To learn more, go to www.1fsb.bank or call 402-421-3535.