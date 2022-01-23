First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank First State Bank is excited to announce the promotion of Osbaldo Sanchez to Vice President of Lending in Omaha. Oz has worked at First State Bank for the past year, and has brought many years of lending experience to the team. He has proven that he is a strong leader within First State Bank, and we know he will have much success in his new position. Since 1906, First State Bank has been serving Nebraska and beyond. Today, First State Bank sits at $800 million in assets and has locations in Gothenburg, Mullen, North Platte, Ralston, and Wallace.