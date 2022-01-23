 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank
0 Comments

First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank

  • 0
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank

First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank First State Bank is excited to announce the promotion of Osbaldo Sanchez to Vice President of Lending in Omaha. Oz has worked at First State Bank for the past year, and has brought many years of lending experience to the team. He has proven that he is a strong leader within First State Bank, and we know he will have much success in his new position. Since 1906, First State Bank has been serving Nebraska and beyond. Today, First State Bank sits at $800 million in assets and has locations in Gothenburg, Mullen, North Platte, Ralston, and Wallace.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FBG Services
Inside Business

FBG Services

FBG Facility Services Announces Third President in 60 Year History FBG Service Corporation, a facility services company, is proud to announce …

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank has appointed Thomas Corrigan to the position of president and chief operating officer. Corrig…

Inside Business

Outlook Collaborative

Outlook Collaborative Welcomes Nancy Kurtenbach as Finance Director Nancy Kurtenbach recently joined Outlook Collaborative as the director of …

Arbor Bank
Inside Business

Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank Announces Two New Board Members Mark Quandahl Ron Nebbia Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleas…

Frankel Zacharia
Inside Business

Frankel Zacharia

Frankel Zacharia Promotes Downey to Partner Jordan Downey, CPA, joined Frankel Zacharia in 2011, graduating from the University of Nebraska, O…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert