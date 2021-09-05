First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank with 20 years of banking experience. His area of expertise is in business and real estate lending. Jonathan Culliver - Jon brings 15 years of banking experience in real estate and business lending to the First State Bank team. He also has experience in real estate evaluation. Randall Crutcher - Randall is joining the First State Bank team through leading the newly formed insurance division. He brings 4 years of insurance expertise and 20 years of sales experience to the team. Since 1906, First State Bank has been serving Nebraska and beyond. Today, First State Bank sits at $800 million in assets and has locations in Gothenburg, Mullen, North Platte, Omaha, Ralston, and Wallace.
