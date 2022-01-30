First Westroads Bank Announce 2022 Promotions Carl E. Bartholomew Timothy J. Riha Kelley J. Baldwin Chris J Murphy, Chairman & CEO of First Westroads Bank, is pleased to announce the following officer promotions. Carl E Bartholomew to Senior Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer Carl has been with the bank as a commercial lender since 2013. Carl is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and a Graduate of the School of Banking in Colorado. He served as a Board Member and a term as Board Chair with First Tee Omaha which supports youth and junior golf in the Omaha Community. Timothy J Riha to Senior Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer Tim joined the lending team in 2015, as a commercial lender and is a graduate of Creighton University with a BSBA degree in Finance and the Southwest Graduate School of Banking. Tim is a Board Member of the South Omaha Scholastic Foundation, awarding aid to Teachers and Students in South Omaha High Schools. Kelley J. Baldwin to Human Resources Officer Kelley has over 22 years of service with the Bank and has held positions such as Vice President, Retail Operations and Personal Banking Manager. Kelley is a graduate of Luther College. She has been a hospice volunteer and a volunteer for the Nebraska Choral Arts Society. About First Westroads Bank First Westroads Bank has been continuously recognized as a high performance Community Bank in meeting the financial needs of businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Carl, Tim and Kelley are representative of the leadership and commitment to the customer service of our mission and dedication to the Community we serve that has been our cornerstone since 1967.