Food Bank for the Heartland announced the appointment of six new members to their Board of Directors Daniel Applegarth Angi Chamberlain Greg Fripp Tiffani Keckler Duncan Murphy David Tomlinson New board members include Daniel Applegarth, CFO of Orion Advisor Solutions; Angi Chamberlain, VP of Infrastructure Technology Services of Valmont Industries; Greg Fripp, Founder and CEO of Whispering Roots; Tiffani Keckler, Loan Processor- Executive Assistant at Five Points Bank; Duncan Murphy, President of Riekes Equipment & Bublitz Material Handling; and David Tomlinson, CIO at Scoular. The Food Bank's board is comprised of a dedicated group of 21 driven community leaders committed to carrying out the mission of providing emergency and supplemental food to children, families, seniors, and veterans across 93-counties in Nebraska and western Iowa. "These six individuals are joining our board at a pivotal time. Their expertise, leadership and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to navigate a hunger crisis unlike anything we've ever seen," said Food Bank for the Heartland President and CEO Brian Barks. "We are excited to utilize their combined skillset to serve at-risk Heartland neighbors, advocate for those struggling with food insecurity and strategically increase efficiencies across our organization." Food Bank for the Heartland is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Omaha, Nebraska distributing nutritious food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa. Food Bank for the Heartland provided more than 37 million meals in FY 2021, 8.9 million more than the previous year, helping to break the vicious cycle of food insecurity for thousands of neighbors in need across the Heartland. For more information, visit FoodBankHeartland.org.