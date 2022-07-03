Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa The Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jorge Amaro to our team. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Central Florida, receiving a B.S. in Health Science / Athletic Training. He attended the College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at Des Moines University in Des Moines, IA earning his doctorate in 2019. He is a recent graduate of the Ascension St. Vincent Podiatric Surgical Residency program in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dr. Amaro was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. He is proud to be the first and only Latino podiatrist in the Omaha metropolitan area. He sees the major need to improve care in this underserved community. Per the CDC, more than 50% of Hispanic or Latino adults will develop diabetes mellitus and generally at a much younger age. He will be seeing patients at the Council Bluffs, Fremont, and Papillion offices. For more information, visit: www.footanklecenter.com or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FootAnkleCenters.