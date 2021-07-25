Fort Street Veterinarian Fort Street Veterinarian, located on the corner of 144th and Fort Street in Northwest Omaha, is excited to announce they have expanded their team by welcoming the talented Dr. Jennifer Jones, DVM, full-time to the clinic! Dr. Jennifer Jones has been a practicing veterinarian for 19 years with a background in treating both large and small animals. Dr. Jones is a Massachusetts native whose love of animals was instilled growing up with her family's dogs and her horse, Scotty. She received her veterinary doctorate from the Virginia-Maryland School of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech where she specialized in their combined large and small animal program. After graduating from veterinary school, Dr. Jones worked first as a large-animal veterinarian and then as a small-animal veterinarian in the Maryland-Virginia area. For some of FSV clients, Dr. Jones may be a familiar face in the clinic. In December 2013, Dr. Jones joined the Fort Street Veterinarian team for the first time on a part-time basis. She worked as a relief veterinarian for several local veterinarian clinics before finding her permanent home with the team at Fort Street Veterinarian. "Providing our clients with additional services and capabilities is a great way to mark our tenth year in business," said Dr. Busselman. "Giving our patients and their owners exceptional care isn't just a job for us, it's our purpose. Seeing how people love and care for their pets grabs our hearts and creates memories that will always stay with us." From new kitten and puppy exams to senior wellness care, to specialized medical and surgical services, Fort Street Veterinarian gives pets the quality care and attention they deserve to keep them healthy and happy for a lifetime. The clinic is located at 14345 Fort Street in Omaha, NE and was founded in 2004 by Dr. Jerry Busselman, DVM. Three experienced veterinarians are on staff including Dr. Busselman, Dr. Shauna Tordrup, DVM, and Dr. Jennifer Jones, DVM, along with a support team of twelve vet technicians and receptionists. Hours for the clinic are 7AM to 5:30PM Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 7AM to 8PM on Thursdays and 8PM to Noon on Saturdays. More information and customer reviews about "Omaha's Family Vet" can be found at http://www.fortstreetvet.com and on the clinic's Facebook� page.