Foster Group Recognized as a 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner This marks the sixth consecutive year the team at Foster Group has received this award. Foster Group received recognition as a 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner. The award, Foster Group's sixth consecutive, honors organizations that have created a culture of engagement and have remained dedicated to engagement at the core of their business strategy. "The culture at Foster Group is built on the strength of all of our team members choosing to passionately rally around our vision of helping our team, our clients, and our communities experience meaningful and generous lives. This is an essential part of our day-to-day interactions," said Buck Olsen, CEO. "The foundation of our team is built upon our values of care, character, and competence. Our team embodies these values, and it shows up in the relationships we have with each other, and with the clients we have the privilege of serving." Backed by Gallup's world-class analytics and research into high-performance workplaces, for more than a decade, Gallup has presented this honor to organizations that have proven their ability to achieve exceptionally high levels of workplace engagement by investing in their people. Foster Group is one of just 57 total employers chosen worldwide.