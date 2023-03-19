Foster Group Announces Addition of Jack Schutzius to Advisory Services Team Foster Group, a nationally recognized fiduciary financial advisor with offices in Des Moines, IA, and Omaha, NE, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jack Schutzius as an Associate Advisor. With prior experience as a financial representative and research analyst, Jack will play a key role in helping deliver customized financial plans and meeting client service needs. Foster Group's vision to help clients live generous and meaningful lives aligns well with Jack's passion for building meaningful relationships. The company is confident that Jack's expertise will help them continue to deliver wise financial counsel to their clients. Foster Group welcomes Jack and is looking forward to his contributions! Foster Group is a SEC-regulated fiduciary that offers clients a full complement of financial services including investment management for individuals and institutions, qualified retirement plan consulting and design, and advanced financial planning services. For four consecutive years, Foster Group earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which is presented to organizations that have proven their ability to achieve exceptionally high levels of workplace engagement by investing in their people. Foster Group was also recognized in the 2021 and 2022 CNBC FA 100 list, which rank the top-rated financial advisory firms. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE INFORMATION at www.fostergrp.com/disclosures. A copy of our written disclosure Brochure as set forth on Part 2A of Form ADV is available at www.fostergrp.com.